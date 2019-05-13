|
|
|
MCINNES, Joyce Irene (nee Merrick, formerly Clark). Passed away peacefully on 9th May 2019 in her 97th year - surrounded by her loving family. Loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Peter and Trisha, Malcolm and Rob (both deceased), Graeme and Gael, Lynda, Dawn and Paul and families. A much loved Nana, Great Nana and "The Great Lady". A memorial service to celebrate Mum's wonderful long life will be held 1.30pm Saturday 18th May at the Pukekohe Cosmopolitan Club, Nelson Street, Pukekohe. Very sincere thanks to Dr. Ross,Robert and the wonderful staff at Lakeside Retirement Lodge, Pukekohe for the loving care they provided to Mum over the last 4 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More