PORTER, Joyce Hilary. Died peacefully, on Friday 7 August 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert (Albie) Porter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of, Leslie and Waveney, Merlene and Mervyn, John and Dee, and the late Jillian. Very special and loved "Nanjie" to her 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. At Joyce's request, a funeral service has been held. All correspondence to; Les Porter, PO Box 892, Pukekohe 2340, Auckland. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020