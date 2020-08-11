Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Hilary PORTER

Add a Memory
Joyce Hilary PORTER Notice
PORTER, Joyce Hilary. Died peacefully, on Friday 7 August 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert (Albie) Porter. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of, Leslie and Waveney, Merlene and Mervyn, John and Dee, and the late Jillian. Very special and loved "Nanjie" to her 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. At Joyce's request, a funeral service has been held. All correspondence to; Les Porter, PO Box 892, Pukekohe 2340, Auckland. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -