|
|
|
FARLEY, Joyce Helen. On 11 August 2020 at North Shore Hospital, age 92. Loved wife of the late Jack; loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Sue, the late Dianne, and Roger and Robyn; loved Grandma of Donna and Glenn, Jo and Kevin, Clinton and Vijay, Keshena and John, Shanon and Kelly; and loved Great-Grandma of Rylen, Megan, Ethan, Hunter, Luca, Kallias and Quinn. Many thanks for the support given by the staff at North Shore Hospital and Geneva Health Care over the past 11 months. Due to Covid-19 Joyce has been cremated, and a commemoration of her life is being planned when possible.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020