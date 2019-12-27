|
HANSEN, Joyce (nee Nesbitt). Died suddenly on Tuesday 24 December at North Shore Hospital. Loved wife of the late Fred. Loved Mother of Jennifer, Sue, Ken and Tracee, Trudie, and Judy. Adored grandmother great grandmother and great great grand mother. Joyce will be sadly missed. Funeral prayers will be celebrated for Joyce at St. Francis De Sales and All Souls Church 2A Albert St Devonport on Tuesday 31 December at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 27, 2019