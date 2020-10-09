Home

Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Joyce (Kana) GREENBANK

GREENBANK, Joyce (nee Kana). Tena Koutou Katoa. E mihi ana ki a koutou katoa i te matenga o to matou whaea tupuna, tuahine tuakana, kua wehi atu nei i te po. Haere, atu koe ki runga i te rangimarie me te aroha. Haere, haere, haere. Passed away peacefully at home behind the Maketu Marae on 8th October 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Cliff Greenbank. Beloved mum of Trish (Patricia) Raymond and Aaron. Dear sister of David (Mori) Kana, Mother in law of John August, Barbara McFarland, and Dianne Uerata. Beloved Nana and Nan Nan to her many mokos and mokomoko, and the many other brothers and sisters. Joy will lay in state at her home, Maketu Marae. Funeral to be held Saturday, 10th October at 11am. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2020
