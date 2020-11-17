|
LORIGAN, Joyce Evelyn (nee Fraser). Died Peacefully in Devonport on 14th November 2020, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, mother of Linda, Joanne and Colleen. Grandmother to Michelle, Robyn, Crystal, Mary-Ann, Blake and Ethan. Great-Grandmother to Natasha, Kimberley, Leighton and Jarrod, Jenson and Brooke, Daymon and Amber, Jack and Kara. Much loved by us all, memories of a lovely gentle lady will remain with us forever. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, on Friday 20th November at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 17, 2020