Joyce Evelyn (Farnsworth) HAWKINS

Joyce Evelyn (Farnsworth) HAWKINS Notice
HAWKINS, Joyce Evelyn (nee Farnsworth). Passed away peacefully at Merrivale Care Home, on Thursday 24 October, aged 91 Years. Loved wife of the late Ron Hawkins. Beloved mother of Lesley, Rebecca, Philip, Tim and their partners. Cherished grand- mother of ten and great grandmother of seven. A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at the St Andrews Church, Hunt Street, Whangarei, on Thursday 31 October 2019, at 11am. All correspondence to the 'Hawkins Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
