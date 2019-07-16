|
ARMSTRONG, Joyce Eveline. Passed away 14 July 2019. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Lloyd. Mother of John, Bruce and Amanda, Margaret and Kurt Frauenstein. Gran to Katie and Matthew, James, Jonathan and Carol, Hannah, and Francesca. A service to remember Joyce will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Howick, at 1pm on Friday 19 July. Special thanks to the staff of Middlemore Hospital, especially Ward 5. Your loving care and devotion is very much appreciated by the family. State of Grace East 09-527-0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 16 to July 17, 2019