CAYFORD, Joyce Ernestine. Joyce passed peacefully in her 97th year, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Keith. Treasured mum of Joel, Terry, Judy Gabites, Russell (deceased), Andrea, and Greg (Jim) and mother in law of Jan, Liz, Calvin, Mark, and Heather. Cherished Gran of Scarlett, Maddie, and Emily; Hannah, and Caitlin Booth; Tessa Taylor, and Blair, and Bridget Gabites; Nick, and Tim Wareing; Adam, and Daniel Brown; Ellen, and Lauren; and Great Gran of Brooke, and Mitchell Taylor; Alice, and Olivia Gabites; Ivy Brown; and Alexander Brown. Loved sister, sister in law and aunty to her extended families. Grateful thanks to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for their loving care of Joyce. A private cremation has been held. A family memorial service will be held in spring - Joyce's favourite season. Notices and cards to Judy Gabites, 1 Lincoln Street, Timaru 7910. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019