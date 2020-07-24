|
|
|
ELLIS, Joyce. Peacefully on the 23rd of July 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 89 Years. Much loved mother and mother in law, Grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren here in New Zealand, the UK and Australia. A Service for Joyce will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel Corner Balmoral Drive and Grampian Street, Tokoroa on Sunday the 26th of July at 10:30AM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2020