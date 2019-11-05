|
|
|
THOMPSON, Joyce Ellen (Jo) (nee Taylor). It is with great sadness our Mum passed away peacefully on 3 November 2019, 3 days short of her 104th birthday at St Margaret's Hospital, Te Atatu Peninsula. Loved mother of David (deceased) and Shirley Rosan, Jeanette and Jack (deceased) Hayes, Bruce and Fiona Rosan. Loved Nan of Paul, Phillipa, Lynette, Christine, Stephen, Kylie and Daniel. Beloved Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother and all our families. We will hold you dearly in our hearts forever. A celebration of Jo's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 7 November 2019 at 3:00 pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019