Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Buckland's Beach Yacht Club, Ara Tai Drive, Half Moon Bay
McCALLUM, Joyce Elizabeth. On 20 October 2020 in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stewart Duncan. Loved mother of Janeen and Ray, Karen and Glenn and the late Jeffrey. Cherished grandma of Daniel, Rebecca, Alivia-Joy, Melissa-Anne, Jack and Michael. Great grandma of Spencer, Lily, Amelia-Rose and Lucas. xxxx So brave in her illness. Dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the Buckland's Beach Yacht Club, Ara Tai Drive, Half Moon Bay on Friday 30 October at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
