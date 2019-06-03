|
WALSHAM, Joyce Eileen. Passed away peacefully on 30th May 2019. Wife of the late Graham. Joyce will be sadly missed by her sister Peggy, beloved Aunt of Trish and Robert, Richard and Paula. Great Aunt to Maree, Geoff, Niklas, Lukas, Tobeas and Great great Aunt to Angus. Stepmother to Lesley and Bruce, Nanna to Charlotte, Anna, Steven and Mark. Forever cherished in our memories. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 8 June at 12.30 pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
