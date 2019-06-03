Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce WALSHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Eileen WALSHAM

Notice Condolences

Joyce Eileen WALSHAM Notice
WALSHAM, Joyce Eileen. Passed away peacefully on 30th May 2019. Wife of the late Graham. Joyce will be sadly missed by her sister Peggy, beloved Aunt of Trish and Robert, Richard and Paula. Great Aunt to Maree, Geoff, Niklas, Lukas, Tobeas and Great great Aunt to Angus. Stepmother to Lesley and Bruce, Nanna to Charlotte, Anna, Steven and Mark. Forever cherished in our memories. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 8 June at 12.30 pm



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.