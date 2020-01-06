|
LEACH, Joyce Edna (nee Mitchell). Peacefully in the end, at Thames Hospital, on 5th January, 2020: aged 88 years. Only child of Joe and Reita (deceased), and loved wife of the late Merv. Mother of Graham and Dolina, Warwick and Kim and Cheree and Doug Stokes. Joyce was a special Nana to her 8 grandchildren and their partners, and great- grandmother to 21. She was also a treasured mother figure to Brent and Tammy. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday, 8th January, at 1pm followed by a private cremation. "In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill".
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020