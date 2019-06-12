|
|
|
COULSTON, Joyce. On 4 June 2019. Beloved wife (60 years) of John ( deceased September 2018) and dearly loved Mum of Chris and Mark. Loved grand daughter of her Welsh Nana and Granddad Hugh(both deceased). Loved cousin of Jeanie, Brenda, Dorothy and Gillian, and Nana of Hannah, Rebecca and Jennifer. Loved Mum in law of Fiona and Andrea. Mum you were a gentle soul with a heart of gold. You were always thinking of others . Mum you are now at peace and with your John (Dad) 'Nid yw cariad byth yn dod i ben- love never ends' At Joyce's request a private cremation was held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
