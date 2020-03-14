|
HALL, Joyce Beverley. Passed away peacefully at Bupa Wattle Downs on Thursday 12th March 2020 aged 95 years. Wife of the late Ray. Loving mother and mother in law of Garry and the late Marianne, Kevin and Leane, Christine and Graham and her many grand and great grandchildren. A funeral service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held on Monday 16th March 2020 at 2.00pm in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020