COLLIER, Joyce Beverley. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20 June 2019, with family present. Cherished Wife of the late Des. Deeply loved Mother and Mother in Law of Steve, Judy and Barry, Leonie and Mike and the late Greg and a much loved Nana and Great Nana. No flowers by request. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 26 June 2019 at 3.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
