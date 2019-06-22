Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce COLLIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Beverley COLLIER

Notice Condolences

Joyce Beverley COLLIER Notice
COLLIER, Joyce Beverley. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20 June 2019, with family present. Cherished Wife of the late Des. Deeply loved Mother and Mother in Law of Steve, Judy and Barry, Leonie and Mike and the late Greg and a much loved Nana and Great Nana. No flowers by request. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 26 June 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.