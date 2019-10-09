|
WEIR, Joyce Beryl (nee Martin). Passed peacefully 7 October 2019 in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Cherished mother of Heather, Gary, Ross, Colin and Glenys. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Loved sister of Noleen. She will be sadly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, cnr Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on Friday 11 October at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2019