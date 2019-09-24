|
BAYNE, Joyce (Joy). Passed away on Saturday 21 September 2019, aged 74. Deeply loved sister and sister in law of Bill and Shirley, Patricia and the late Neville Brown, the late Joan. Sadly missed aunty of her nieces and nephews. Good close friend of Sue, Zoe and Rama. A private funeral service for Joyce's family and friends will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 26 September 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2019