TOWNSEND, Joyce Ann (nee Perry). Born September 3, 1937. Passed away on March 23, 2020. It is with sadness we announce that Mum passed away peacefully in her sleep at 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George Townsend and mother of Trish, Sue, Jenny, Rob and Linda. Mother in law to Steve, Terry, Bill, Sibylle and Mike. Nana to her grandchildren- Nicole, Gareth and Rachel, Nikki, Kelly, Jodi and Abby, Andrew, Jamie and Jade, Christopher and Dylan, Jake, Danny and Ben and great granddaughter, Georgia. She will be greatly missed and always remembered. Rest in peace with Dad now Mum. Due to the current government restrictions, there will not be a funeral service for Joyce/Mum but a gathering to celebrate her life held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020