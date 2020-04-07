|
HOOLIHAN, Joyce Alison (Joy). Passed away peacefully on 2nd April 2020 at North Shore Hospital, in her 95th year. Loving wife of the late Frank Hoolihan, she will be deeply missed by her sons Ken and Bob and daughter-in-law Christine. Joy was the much-loved grandmother of Eamon, Chris, Jenny, Keiran and Imogen, great grandmother to Jasper, Ben, Sophia and Eloise, Aunty Joy to John, Bev and David and families and a loyal and caring friend to many others. Joy was a successful artist and will be remembered also for her selflessness, her lively mind and her irreverent sense of humour. She was privately cremated on 3rd April 2020. Thanks to the staff of Auckland and North Shore Hospitals for their excellent care of Joy and special thanks to Joanne Henty for her loving support through Joy's last week of life. Family is Forever Messages to www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020