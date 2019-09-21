|
GREEN, Joyce Alice (nee Jones). 12 May 1924 - 19September 2019 Peacefully passed away at Whangarei Base Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurence Green. Much loved mother of Des, Larry, Sharon, Davina, Ross, Robyn, and partners. Much loved grandmother of 13 and Great grandmother of 23. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held in the chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 11am, on Wednesday 25 September 2019. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019