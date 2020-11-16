Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel
8F Railside Place
Dinsdale, Hamilton
Joy Yvonne (formerly Hames, Huff) SMEDTS

Joy Yvonne (formerly Hames, Huff) SMEDTS Notice
SMEDTS, Joy Yvonne (formerly Hames, nee Huff). Joy passed away peacefully on Friday 13 November 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Adored wife and best friend of Barry. Much loved daughter of Rena and Peter and daughter- in-law of Hub. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Mark, Susanne and Tony, Michael and Eileen, Ken and Michael and Joanne. Very much loved by her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at Woolertons' Funeral Home Chapel, 8F Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton on Tuesday 17th November 2020 at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All correspondence to the Smedts family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Joy touched many people's lives and she will be greatly missed. RIP my love. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020
