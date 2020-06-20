|
|
|
HINTON, Joy Winifred (Joy) (nee Smith). Born January 17, 1933. Passed away on June 17, 2020. Our beautiful Joy Bells sadly passed away peacefully with surrounding family. Such a precious, loving and caring lady who will be sadly missed by all. A loving wife to Raymond, a caring Mum to Peter, John, Stephen, Lisa and Mum-in-law to Diana, Tresna and Greg. A very special Nana to her grandchildren who she adored, Roseanne, Matt, Cole, Nathan, Ashleigh & Benjamin. Be at peace now and fly with the angels forever. Love your family xxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020