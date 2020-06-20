Home

Joy Winifred (nee Smith) (Joy) HINTON

Joy Winifred (nee Smith) (Joy) HINTON Notice
HINTON, Joy Winifred (Joy) (nee Smith). Born January 17, 1933. Passed away on June 17, 2020. Our beautiful Joy Bells sadly passed away peacefully with surrounding family. Such a precious, loving and caring lady who will be sadly missed by all. A loving wife to Raymond, a caring Mum to Peter, John, Stephen, Lisa and Mum-in-law to Diana, Tresna and Greg. A very special Nana to her grandchildren who she adored, Roseanne, Matt, Cole, Nathan, Ashleigh & Benjamin. Be at peace now and fly with the angels forever. Love your family xxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
