Joy (Sheeran) SMITH

Joy (Sheeran) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Joy (nee Sheeran). Our dear mother passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning 3rd August 2019. Cherished wife of Jack (deceased), much loved mother and mother-in-law of John (deceased), Peter and Winky, Jill and Brett, Karen and Mike, Jan and Chris. Adored grandmother of Gene, Creed and Dove, Kelly, Sophie, Piet, Fred, Jack, Billy, Maddie and Robbie. Great grandmother of Fausta. As Joy wished, we have had a private cremation. We will be having a celebration of Joy's life in a few weeks time. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Remuera Rise.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
