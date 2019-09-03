|
FRESHWATER, Joy Rosalind Mary (Joy) (nee Norgate). Born January 11, 1935. Passed away on September 02, 2019. Joy passed away after a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of Len, mother of Dawn, Gary and Kim, mother in law of Karen, grandmother of Tim, Philipp, Renee, Haley, Tom and Paul. Great grandmother of Declan, Micah, Olivia and Paul. You will be sorely missed, you have taken a piece of our hearts with you. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at 88 Orakei Road, Remuera on Thursday 17th October at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2019