RAYMOND, Joy. Born January 25, 1930. Passed away on August 08, 2019. Peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Bully. Dearest mother of Jimmy, Jenny, the late Glen, and Chris. Dearest grandmother of Jason, Alexander, Dean, Ella and Grace. Great-grandmother of Molly, Max, Devon, Stella and Lilliana. A service for Joy will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Rd, Mt Maunganui on Saturday 10 August 2019 at 1.00pm followed by a burial at Ke Nana Urupa, Te Puke. Communication to the Raymond family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
