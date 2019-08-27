Home

PREST, Joy (nee Lindsay). Born 29 May 1925. Passed away peacefully 22 August 2019. Aged 94years. Much loved wife of the late Robert. Adored sister and sister-in-law of Ivan and Sheila and the late Myra. Deeply loved aunty of Stuart and Mary, Gordon and Yvonne and cherished great aunty to Michael, Callum, Sean, Morgan and Tim and Tegan. A service for Joy, will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 30th August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Lansdowne Home and Hospital, and Totara Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Totara Hospice https://www.hospice.co.nz/ support-hospice/ways-to- donate/.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
