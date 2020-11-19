|
CORMACK, Joy Myrtle. Peacefully on 17 November 2020, with loving family at her side, in her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late Alan. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Ann Harray, Roger and Karen. Much loved Nana of Matthew, Daniel, Megan and Leigh; and Nana G to Cohen, Sadie and Luca. Loving sister to Marlene and the late Olga. Forever in our hearts, now at peace. Special thanks to Karen and Staff at Bucklands Beach Resthome for their loving care. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at St Columba Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany today, Friday 20 November at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020