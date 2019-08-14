|
MILLAR, Joy. 4th December 1945 - August 2019. After graduating Nursing school in 1968, Joy spent her life helping others. Her dedication for nursing and her Christian faith took her to Cambodia in 1975 where she worked with refugees fleeing the war and there began her life long passion for humanitarian work. Over the next 50 plus years, she would work in Papua new Guinea, Niue, The Solomon islands, Vietnam, The Philippines, Fiji and Somalia only taking a break from her humanitarian work, to go back to paid employment as a RN until the next disaster struck or she had raised enough money to head back overseas and continue helping those in need. A service for Joy will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt. Eden on Friday August 16 at 1.30 pm. All communications to the Millar family, C/o Po Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019