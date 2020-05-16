|
PLOWS, Joy Meteria (Joy) (nee Hillman). Born December 14, 1934. Passed away on May 15, 2020. Joy Meteria Plows passed away peacefully in Ngunguru on Friday 15th May on her 85th year of glory surrounded by her whanau. May you now rest in eternal love and peace our Queen and your legacy live on forever. Much beloved mother of Gina and mother in-law of Martin. Precious Nana to Grayson and wife Valerie, Kartya and fiance Touariki. Our beloved Nana Joy, although you have left this earth behind, your absence we shall never feel. May you now rest in eternal love and peace. Dearest mother of Scott. Grandmother of Graham and partner Ruth, Brittany, Blake and Logan and beloved great-grandmother to Kiara-Rose, Lilly-Taylor and Ian. Precious, adored and one and only Mum of Ira, loved Mum-in-law of Stefan, the best-ever Nana to Jarrid and Kayla, Carlie and Dan, and Natalie. Much-loved great-Nana to Dante, Mila and Noah. We will miss you beyond words, Mum. A private cremation will be held then a memorial service at a later date. Time and place to be confirmed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020