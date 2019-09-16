|
LUGTON HART, Joy. On September 15, 2019 peacefully at Logan Campbell Village, aged 81 years. Best friend and loving partner of the late Brian Hart and Bruce Lugton. Loved mother of Denise, Debra and Gary, Kevin and Cath, and Robyn and Martin. Much loved grandmother of Benjamin, Benson, Karina, Shane, Jacob, Tayla and Rita, and much loved "GG" to her great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, St John's Road, Meadowbank tomorrow Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 3pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019