Joy Leigh (Joybells) (Harrison) TURNER

Joy Leigh (Joybells) (Harrison) TURNER Notice
TURNER, Joy Leigh (nee Harrison) (Joybells). Passed on 2nd October 2019. Aged 52 years. Cherished wife of Ken. Darling Dearest Mum of Jessica and Callan. Precious Daughter of Dawn and the late Trevor Harrison. Loved sister of Glenda and Mark, and Evan and Michele. Dearly loved aunty of Rhys, Nicole, Alexandra, and Nikita, and great aunty of Kaiden, Anabelle and Jacob. Special niece of Yvonne and the late Alan Shaw, and loved cousin of Andrew, Steve, Mandy, Zoe and Hamish. Dearest life-time friend of Leanne and Owen Lucas, and Chris McNeil. Joy's family would like to thank all those who were involved with her treatment and care. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at the Matamata Baptist Church, 26 Tower Road, Matamata on Monday 7th of October at 1.00pm. Communications for the family c/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
