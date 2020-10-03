|
TROTMAN, Joy Isobel. 15th July 1925-1st October 2020. Aged 95 years. Wife of the Late Ronald. Sister to Robin Gray (Desmond Gray and Rosmond Moore) deceased. Loved mother of Terry and daughter-in-law of Cheryl. Grandmother to Shaun and Kylie. (Pete husband of Kylie). Great Grandmother to Brooke. " Thanks for being my Mum, you will be sadly missed (RIP)" Special thanks to the staff of CHT Lansdowne Hospital. A service will be held for Joy at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at 11.00am. Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020