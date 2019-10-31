Home

Joy Isabella HANNA

HANNA, Joy Isabella. Passed away naturally on Tuesday 29 October 2019 at Elizabeth Knox Epsom, aged 93, gracefully serene in Victoria's arms. Reunited with Denis. She is lovely mum and mother- in-law to Jeffrey and Margaret, David Garold, Francis Graham and Rachael, Victoria and Brian. Adored grandma and Mummajoy of Daniel, Kim, Olivia, Cameron, Jeremy, Melika, Bridget and Tamsin. Great grandma to Remy, Marnie, Freya, Demi and Harley. Also our extended family from all points of NZ, Asia and Pacifica. We extend our love and gratitude to the special staff and doctors of Elizabeth Knox Epsom who have given their hearts to their profession. Respect and thanking you. A celebration of Joy"s life will be held at 2.30pm on Friday Ist November in the Rennie Lounge, at Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland. Communications to: State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
