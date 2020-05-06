|
POLLOCK, Joy Irene. Passed away peacefully aged 90 years on 2 May 2020. Loved wife of the late Arnold and loving mother of John and Lance and daughter-in-law Geri. Sleeping peacefully, awaiting the fulfilment of Jehovah's promise to awaken His loyal servants to life without end on earth in His new World, so very near at hand now (Job 14:14,15.) A memorial service will be held via Zoom on Saturday 9 May 2020 at 11.00am. For links to join the service, please email your contact details to [email protected] com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020