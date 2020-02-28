Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Carlton Bowling Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy HIGHSTED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy (Bradshaw) HIGHSTED

Add a Memory
Joy (Bradshaw) HIGHSTED Notice
HIGHSTED, Joy (nee Bradshaw). Passed peacefully surrounded by family at Sir Edmund Hillary Village on 27th February 2020. A wonderful 88 years. Wife of late Aubrey Highsted, loving mother and mother in law to Jenny, Mark, Rob and Janine and grandmother to Amanda. A memorial service will be held at Carlton Bowling Club on Sunday 1st March at 2pm to celebrate Joy's life. A big thank you to the staff at the Village for their care and support. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -