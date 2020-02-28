|
HIGHSTED, Joy (nee Bradshaw). Passed peacefully surrounded by family at Sir Edmund Hillary Village on 27th February 2020. A wonderful 88 years. Wife of late Aubrey Highsted, loving mother and mother in law to Jenny, Mark, Rob and Janine and grandmother to Amanda. A memorial service will be held at Carlton Bowling Club on Sunday 1st March at 2pm to celebrate Joy's life. A big thank you to the staff at the Village for their care and support. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2020