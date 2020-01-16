Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's- in-Holy Trinity Cathedral
446 Parnell Rd.
Parnell
Joy Elaine (Sanderson) TONGUE

Joy Elaine (Sanderson) TONGUE Notice
TONGUE, Joy Elaine (nee Sanderson). Passed away peacefully with her family on Wednesday 15 January 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of the late Walter. Adored mother, mother-in-law and Gran Joy of Nicholas, Megan, Maddison and Felicity; Charles, Ana, Louis and Oliver. Treasured partner of Michael White. Rest in Peace our fun, loving, courageous and positive Joy. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at St Mary's- in-Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Rd, Parnell on Tuesday 21 January at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
