TONGUE, Joy Elaine (nee Sanderson). Passed away peacefully with her family on Wednesday 15 January 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of the late Walter. Adored mother, mother-in-law and Gran Joy of Nicholas, Megan, Maddison and Felicity; Charles, Ana, Louis and Oliver. Treasured partner of Michael White. Rest in Peace our fun, loving, courageous and positive Joy. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at St Mary's- in-Holy Trinity Cathedral, 446 Parnell Rd, Parnell on Tuesday 21 January at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020