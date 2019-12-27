Home

Joy Dorothy (Moss) DELGROSSO

Joy Dorothy (Moss) DELGROSSO Notice
DELGROSSO, Joy Dorothy (nee Moss). At North Shore Hospital on 25 December 2019, aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Frank. Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of Ron and Lorraine, Avis and Bruce. Wonderful Grandma to Brent and Nicole, Paul and Anna, Amy, Michael and Ardy. Proud Great Nana Del to Archie and Freddie. A special lady whose gentle, caring, loving nature and friendship will be missed by many. God saw me getting tired, so he spread his arms and whispered, 'come to me'. A Funeral Service will be held for Joy in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 30 December 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance Service Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to the Delgrosso Family c/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
