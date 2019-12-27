|
|
|
DELGROSSO, Joy Dorothy (nee Moss). At North Shore Hospital on 25 December 2019, aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Frank. Beloved Mother and Mother-in-law of Ron and Lorraine, Avis and Bruce. Wonderful Grandma to Brent and Nicole, Paul and Anna, Amy, Michael and Ardy. Proud Great Nana Del to Archie and Freddie. A special lady whose gentle, caring, loving nature and friendship will be missed by many. God saw me getting tired, so he spread his arms and whispered, 'come to me'. A Funeral Service will be held for Joy in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 30 December 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Johns Ambulance Service Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to the Delgrosso Family c/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019