CAMPBELL, Joy (nee Knapper). On August 7th 2020 peacefully at Waihi Lifecare, in the presence of family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Linda, and Warren and Helga. Much loved grandma Joy of George, Leroy, Luana, Louise, Zac, and Max. Loved sister of Gladys (deceased), Betty, Jan, and Carol. Special thanks to all the staff at Waihi Lifecare for their care and support. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at Waihi Lifecare Chapel, Chapel Lane (off Village Way), Waihi on Friday August 14th at 1.00pm to be followed by private cremation. Communications to the Campbell family, C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020