WILLIAMS, Joy Barbara. After facing the last 18 months courageously, patiently and bravely passed away on Tuesday 8 September 2020. Dearly loved wife of John for 59 years. Loved mother of Michael, Gregory, Alan, Tony and Paul; mother-in-law of Sue, Gaylene and Karen; Nana of Stevie and Ellyx; Lorissa and Jacob; Mark, Liam and Tayla; Ben and Louisa. A service for Joy will be held at the Mount Harbour Chapel, cnr Tawa St and Puriri St, Mt Maunganui on Saturday 12 September at 1.00pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. All messages to John Williams, 102b Cross Roads, Sulphur Point (Nautilus), Tauranga 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020