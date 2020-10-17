|
MOORE, Joy Barbara. Peacefully, with her daughters at her side, on 15th October 2020 at North Shore Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, and long time partner of the late Kev. Much loved Mum to Pam and Nic, Gordon and Daisalene, and Carol. Loved Nana of 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. A service will be held at The Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Thursday 22nd October at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020