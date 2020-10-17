Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
Auckland 0941
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Barbara MOORE

Add a Memory
Joy Barbara MOORE Notice
MOORE, Joy Barbara. Peacefully, with her daughters at her side, on 15th October 2020 at North Shore Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, and long time partner of the late Kev. Much loved Mum to Pam and Nic, Gordon and Daisalene, and Carol. Loved Nana of 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. A service will be held at The Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Thursday 22nd October at 11:00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -