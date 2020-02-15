Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joy KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Ann (Blackledge) KING

Add a Memory
Joy Ann (Blackledge) KING Notice
KING, Joy Ann (nee Blackledge). Born August 22, 1943. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 11, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John and treasured mum and mother-in-law of Michelle and Owen, Michael, Julian and Cherie. Precious Nana to her five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A special thank you to the caring staff at Totara Hospice. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to Totara Hospice. An occasion will be held at Summerset by the Park, 22nd February at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -