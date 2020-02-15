|
|
|
KING, Joy Ann (nee Blackledge). Born August 22, 1943. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 11, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John and treasured mum and mother-in-law of Michelle and Owen, Michael, Julian and Cherie. Precious Nana to her five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A special thank you to the caring staff at Totara Hospice. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to Totara Hospice. An occasion will be held at Summerset by the Park, 22nd February at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020