|
|
|
TUPU, Josiah Chris-Marie (Butterfly). Born November 19, 1996. Passed away on November 18, 2020. It is with great sadness that our beautiful Josiah is now in the hands of our Heavenly Father. On November 18, 2020 at 11.20pm, Sarah-Marie Tupuanga sadly farewelled her daughter to be with the many angels that have gone before us. Funeral Service will be held at Otara Nazarene Church on November 26,2020 at 11am followed by Burial at Manukau Memorial Gardens.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020