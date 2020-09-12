|
|
|
HOOGENBOOM, Josephus Leonardus (Jos). Peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Saturday 5 September 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maria. Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and Bill Ramsay, the late Helen, David and Dawn Hoogenboom, Janice and John Sandercock and Karen and Bernard Golder. A proud and loving Opa to all his 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. All messages to the Hoogenboom Family c/- P.O. Box 550, Te Puke 3153. A private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020