Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Cross Church
corner View and Lavelle Roads
Henderson
Josephine Therese (Josephine) VUKSICH Notice
VUKSICH, Josephine Therese (Josephine). We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Josephine. Our heartfelt condolences are with Raymond, Olivia, Joe, Nicola, Bella and Mila. Josephine will be greatly missed by us all in Fiji. May she rest in peace. Management and staff of Vuksich and Borich (Fiji) Pte Ltd Matulic family, Jeet family, Pillay Family, Rajesh Patel and family, Krishna Singh, Flavio Pisoni, Cardo Slatter and family, Littlejohn family, Samuel Ram and family and Broadbridge family
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
