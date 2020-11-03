|
|
|
VUKSICH, Josephine Therese (nee Garratt). Peacefully passed away on Sunday 1 November 2020, aged 68 years surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Raymond, loved and adored mother of Nicola and Olivia, mother-in-law of Joe and cherished Nana to her granddaughters Bella and Mila. "Josephine was taken too early and she will be sadly missed but forever in our hearts and prayers." Rest peace our beautiful wife, mumma and nana, we know you are in the arms of all the angels in heaven. Special thanks to the nursing staff CCU Auckland Hospital for their dedicated care of Jo. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, corner View and Lavelle Roads, Henderson, Auckland 11am Friday 6 November 2020 followed by private interment.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020