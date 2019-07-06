Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine McLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Mary (nee Krause) (Josie) McLEAN

Add a Memory
Josephine Mary (nee Krause) (Josie) McLEAN Notice
McLEAN, Josephine Mary (Josie) (n?e Krause). Died peacefully at Wesley Care, Mt. Eden Rest Home, surrounded by family on 2 July 2019 at 8:45pm. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Christopher McLean. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and David, Rory and Miriam, Donal and Nicky and Kieran and Yvonne. Beloved Nana of Grace, Bridget, Ruth, Bonnie, Chris, Jack, Alex and Jeremy. She will be greatly missed. Peace for her at last. The funeral will be held at St Mary's College Chapel, College Hill, St Mary's Bay, on Friday 12 July at 1pm. Instead of flowers please send any tributes in memory of Josie McLean to "The Waiheke Health Trust" https://wht.org.nz/



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.