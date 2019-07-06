|
McLEAN, Josephine Mary (Josie) (n?e Krause). Died peacefully at Wesley Care, Mt. Eden Rest Home, surrounded by family on 2 July 2019 at 8:45pm. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Christopher McLean. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and David, Rory and Miriam, Donal and Nicky and Kieran and Yvonne. Beloved Nana of Grace, Bridget, Ruth, Bonnie, Chris, Jack, Alex and Jeremy. She will be greatly missed. Peace for her at last. The funeral will be held at St Mary's College Chapel, College Hill, St Mary's Bay, on Friday 12 July at 1pm. Instead of flowers please send any tributes in memory of Josie McLean to "The Waiheke Health Trust" https://wht.org.nz/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019