GRANT, Josephine Mary (Jo). Of Ngaio. Peacefully at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville on 25 February 2020. Dearly loved wife of David for 47 years. Loving mother and step-mother of Andrew, Hamish, Anna, and Angus. Loving grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special sister to Tom and Jane, and Francie. The family express their gratitude to the staff at Cashmere Home for their kind and loving care of Jo. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to donate to the charity of your choice in Jo's memory. Messages for 'The Family of Jo Grant' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. Requiem Mass for Jo will be celebrated in the Church of St. Benedict, corner of Izard Road and Everest Street, Khandallah, Wellington on Tuesday 3 March 2020 at 11:00am. Ninness Funeral Home, Porirua. FDANZ Ph: (04) 237-4174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020