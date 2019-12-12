|
FOY, Josephine Marie (Josie) (nee Cox). Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Hospital on 9 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of Michael. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle, Joe and Yusha, Steve, Annmaree and Garry, Christine and Terry. Loved grandma to all her 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Saturday 14 December 2019 at 11am. Michael would encourage you to wear colourful clothing to light up the church the way Josie lit up our lives. All communications c/o Michelle Wood PO Box 65196 Mairangi Bay 0754.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019